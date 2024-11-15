News & Insights

Stocks

SWK Holdings Highlights Financial Strategy in Presentation

November 15, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SWK Holdings ( (SWKH) ) has provided an announcement.

The Company has published an investor presentation showcasing their use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to provide a clearer picture of operations alongside traditional GAAP results. This approach aims to help investors better assess shareholder value. The company operates through two main segments, Life Science Specialty Finance and Enteris BioPharma, focusing on monetizing revenue streams and intellectual property. By offering secured financing solutions and maintaining minimal leverage, the Company targets high returns and increased book value per share, appealing to investors interested in the financial markets.

For an in-depth examination of SWKH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWKH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.