Swiss Water Reports Sales Surge and Debt Repayment

November 05, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc (TSE:SWP) has released an update.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. reported a 27% increase in third-quarter sales volumes and improved gross profit, driven by operational consolidation and cost savings. Despite these gains, the company faced net losses due to higher interest expenses and mark-to-market losses. The company also completed a significant debt repayment, which concluded all obligations with Mill Road Capital.

