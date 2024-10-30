Swiss Water to Announce Q3 Results and Conference Call

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc (TSE:SWP) has released an update.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is set to release its third-quarter financial results on November 5, 2024, and will discuss these results in a conference call on November 6, 2024. The company, known for its innovative chemical-free decaffeination process, remains a leader in the specialty coffee industry.

