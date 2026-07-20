Markets

Swiss Market Settles Notably Lower

July 20, 2026 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Monday as stocks struggled to find support almost right through the session due to a lack of triggers.

The benchmark SMI settled with a loss of 89.34 points or 0.62% at 14,254.36, after moving between 14,222.11 and 14,341.80.

Amrize shed nearly 3%. The building materials company announced that it has agreed to acquire Rapid Redi-Mix LLC, a concrete-producing company in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Swiss Re and Sika closed lower by 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. Novartis, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Kuehne + Nagel, Sandoz Group, UBS Group, Partners Group and Swiss Life Holding lost 1%-1.6%.

Geberit shed nearly 1%. SGS, Roche, Zurich Insurance, Holcim, Swisscom and Givaudan also ended weak.

Richemont climbed 1.3%. Julius Baer, Galderma Group and Nestle posted modest gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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