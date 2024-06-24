Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

June 24, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After opening on a slightly sluggish note, the Switzerland market gained in strength on Monday thanks to sustained buying at several counters amid optimism about interest rate cuts by major central banks.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,180.57, ended with a strong gain of 144.42 points or 1.2% at 12,157.29.

Swatch Group climbed 2.56%. Novartis and Lonza Group ended higher by 2.15% and 2.07%, respectively.

Geberit, SIG Group and Alcon gained 1.7 to 1.85%. Partners Group, Julius Baer, Swisscom, UBS Group, Roche Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Richemont, Nestle and Logitech International gained 1 to 1.5%.

Belimo Holding, Barry Callebaut, PSP Swiss Property, Swiss Prime Site, Adecco, Tecan Group, Galenica Sante and Ems Chemie Holding posted sharp to moderate gains.

Sandoz Group shares dropped nearly 2%. SGS ended down by 1.1%, while Straumann Holding edged down marginally.

Data from Swiss National Bank showed that Switzerland's current account surplus widened to CHF 16.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024 from CHF 10.8 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.