News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

November 08, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed notably lower on Friday on weak global cues as concerns about global economic growth and geopolitical tensions rendered the mood a bit bearish.

The benchmark SMI, which was briefly up in positive territory at the start, retreated soon and spent the rest of the day's session in the red, and settled at 11,797.72 with a loss of 119.28 points. The index touched a low of 11,775.75 in the session.

Swatch Group tumbled 7.75%. Richemont closed down 6.6% after posting a 20% drop in net profit to 1.73 billion euros in the first half of the year, from 2.16 billion euros a year ago.

Adecco ended down 2.8% and Sika closed down 2.56%, while Straumann Holding, UBS Group and Logitech International lost 1.9 to 2.2%.

Swiss Re, Roche Holding, Zurich Insurance, Swisscom, Julius Baer and Nestle closed lower by 0.6 to 1.1%.

Lindt & Spruengli closed up by about 1.1%. SGS and Sonova, both closed higher by nearly 1%. Sandoz Group gained 0.73%. Alcon, VAT Group and Lonza Group posted modest gains.

In economic news, a report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said Switzerland's consumer confidence index improved to -37 in October 2024, up from -52.5 a year earlier, though it missed market expectations of -33. The economic expectations index rose to -30.1 from -51.9 in October 2023, indicating a less negative view on future economic conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.