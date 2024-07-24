News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

July 24, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended moderately lower on Wednesday amid concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a tight band between 12,178.29 and 12,235.24, ended the day's session with a loss of 75.65 points or 0.62%.

VAT Group ended down 3.06%. Geberit drifted down 2.6%, ABB and UBS Group both shed about 2.1%, and Richemont ended lower by 1.73%.

Lindt & Spruengli, Swatch Group, Holcim, Sika, Sonova, Straumann Holding and Partners Group lost 1 to 1.6%, and Logitech International lost nearly 1%.

Julius Baer, Swiss Life Holding andSchindler Ps also ended weak.

SGS soared 10.4% after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-half sales.

Givaudan climbed 1.72%, SIG Group ended 1.5% up, and Sandoz Group moved up 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.