News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Higher

September 09, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended higher on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors looked ahead to key inflation data from the U.S., and the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement this week.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed positive right through the day's session, ended with a gain of 72.40 points or 0.61% at 11,980.64. The index, which climbed to 12,022.04 a little before noon, dropped to 11,918.82 around mid afternoon before recovering to settle on a firm note.

Alcon rallied about 3.5%. Schindler Ps and Zurich Insurance Group climbed 2.31% and 2.12%, respectively.

Givaudan and ABB both gained 2%. Sika, Partners Group, Straumann Holding, Lonza Group, VAT Group, Sonova, Holcim, SIG Group, Geberit, Julius Baer, UBS Group, Novartis and Kuehne + Nagel climbed 1 to 1.7%.

Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, SGS, Logitech International and Lindt & Sprengli also ended notably higher.

Baloise Holding shares gained more than 2.5%, riding on news that activist investor Cevian Capital became the top shareholder of the insurer after increasing its stake to 9.4%. Cevian is also reportedly pushing for Baloise to undergo a strategic revamp.

Swatch Group ended down 2.7%. Roche GS and Roche Holding both closed lower by about 2.5%. Sandoz Group edged down marginally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.