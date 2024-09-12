Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

News & Insights

September 12, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Thursday after staying positive right through the day's trading session, reacting to ECB's rate decision and U.S. economic data, and on hopes more central banks will lower their interest rates in the coming months.

The benchmark SMI, which moved between 11,923.49 and 12,015.32, ended with a gain of 59.43 points or 0.5% at 11,982.34.

Partners Group rallied nearly 5.5%. Alcon climbed 2.77% and Kuehne + Nagel gained 2.25%.

Schindler Ps, ABB, Holcim, Geberit, UBS Group, VAT Group, SGS, Sika and Novartis advanced 1 to 2%.

Sonova gained nearly 1%. Richemont, Logitech International, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re and Julius Baer ended higher by 0.4 to 0.8%.

Roche GS ended down 2.16%. Roche Holding closed nearly 2% down. Roche fell on reports that an early-stage trial of an obesity medication showed a high rate of temporary side effects.

Lindt & Spruengli closed lower by 1.36%. Sandoz Group and Lonza Group ended moderately lower.

Shares of drug maker Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG slumped 8.8% after posting a first-half net loss of 15.3 million Swiss Francs.

