Sweet Earth Holdings Announces Share Consolidation

Sweet Earth Holdings (TSE:SE) has released an update.
Sweet Earth Holdings has announced a consolidation of its common shares, exchanging ten pre-consolidation shares for one post-consolidation share. This move, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange and shareholder approval, will reduce the company’s outstanding shares from approximately 24.8 million to 2.48 million.
