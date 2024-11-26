Sweet Earth Holdings Announces Share Consolidation

Sweet Earth Holdings (TSE:SE) has released an update.

Sweet Earth Holdings has announced a consolidation of its common shares, exchanging ten pre-consolidation shares for one post-consolidation share. This move, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange and shareholder approval, will reduce the company’s outstanding shares from approximately 24.8 million to 2.48 million.

