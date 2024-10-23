News & Insights

S&W Seed Company Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk

October 23, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

The latest update is out from S&W Seed Company ( (SANW) ).

S&W Seed Company faces potential delisting from Nasdaq due to not filing its annual report on time, violating Nasdaq’s filing requirements. The company has 60 days to present a compliance plan and is also addressing a $1.00 per share minimum bid issue, with a reverse stock split already in effect. Nasdaq will review the company’s efforts to regain compliance before the November 11, 2024 deadline.

