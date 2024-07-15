Suzano (SUZ) to Buy 2 Mills From Pactiv Evergreen for $110M

Suzano S.A. SUZ announced that it signed a deal to acquire industrial assets from Pactiv Evergreen in the United States for $110 million. This move will boost Suzao's operations across North America and mark the company's entrance into the region's consumer and food service packaging segments.



The deal includes two mills in Pine Bluff, AR, and Waynesville, NC. The Pine Bluff mill produces liquid packaging boards and cupstock that are used to make beverage cartons, paper cups, and other food and beverage packaging. The Waynesville facility provides incremental extrusion capacity for the boards produced at Pine Bluff.



The acquisition of the above-mentioned assets will boost Suzano’s integrated paperboard production capacity to around 420,000 metric tons per year. Suzano also inked a long-term supply agreement with Pactiv Evergreen for the supply of liquid packaging board for its converting business.



The transaction is expected to close later this year, pending final regulatory approval.



Pactiv Evergreen's assets are already in a favorable position on the North American packaging industry's cost curve. An ample supply of wood in the region, low energy costs, and proximity to railways, ports and highways make these assets strategic fits for Suzano. SUZ intends to collaborate with Pactiv Evergreen's team and leverage its operational knowledge and experience in the paperboard industry to improve the structural competitiveness and profitability of the acquired assets.



In the first quarter of 2024, Suzano reported earnings of 3 cents per share, down from 76 cents in first-quarter 2023. The top line declined 12% year over year to $1.91 billion.

Shares of Suzano have gained 6.6% year to date compared with the industry's 42.4% growth.



Suzano currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



