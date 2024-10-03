Suzano Closes Industrial Asset Buyout Deal With Pactiv Evergreen

Suzano S.A. SUZ announced that it closed the acquisition of two industrial assets from Pactiv Evergreen PTVE in Arkansas and North Carolina. This move will boost the company's operations across North America, entering consumer and food service packaging segments in the region.

Details on SUZ’s Pactiv Evergreen Assets’ Buyout Deal

On July 12, 2024, Suzano agreed to purchase the mills in Pine Bluff and Waynesville that produce liquid packaging boards and cupstock. This increases Suzano's production capacity by roughly 420,000 metric tons of integrated paperboard per year. The acquired assets offer strategic advantages, given the high availability and competitive prices for wood and energy in the region, as well as easy access to railways, ports and highways.



The deal is valued at $110 million. It has no significant impact on Suzano's debt levels.



Under a long-term commercial agreement, SUZ will provide a liquid packaging board for Pactiv Evergreen’s converting mills in North America.

Transaction to Boost Suzano's Position

The acquisition makes the Brazilian company Suzano a leading supplier of Liquid Packaging Board papers in North America. This deal will help it meet the growing global demand for paper-based packaging.



The company's proven integration expertise will enhance operational efficiency, production scale and safety standards, benefiting employees and local communities.

SUZ’s Q2 Top Line Increases Y/Y

In the second quarter of 2024, Suzano reported net sales of $2.2 billion, up from $1.8 billion in the prior-year quarter. It reported an adjusted loss of 56 cents in the quarter under review against the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 79 cents.

Suzano's Share Price Lags Industry

SUZ shares have lost 3.5% in the past year against the industry's 32% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

