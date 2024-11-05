News & Insights

Suzano Appoints New Finance Executive Vice-President

November 05, 2024 — 04:51 pm EST

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZ) has released an update.

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA has announced the resignation of Marcelo Bacci from his role as Statutory Executive Vice-President, Finance and Investor Relations, effective November 30, 2024. The company has appointed Marcos Moreno Chagas Assumpção as his successor, starting December 1, 2024. This leadership change is expected to influence Suzano’s strategic financial management and investor relations going forward.

