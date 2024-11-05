Suzano Appoints New Finance Executive Vice-President

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZ) has released an update.

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA has announced the resignation of Marcelo Bacci from his role as Statutory Executive Vice-President, Finance and Investor Relations, effective November 30, 2024. The company has appointed Marcos Moreno Chagas Assumpção as his successor, starting December 1, 2024. This leadership change is expected to influence Suzano’s strategic financial management and investor relations going forward.

For further insights into SUZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.