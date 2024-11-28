News & Insights

Suxin Joyful Life Services Renews Key Agreements

November 28, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Suxin Joyful Life Services Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2152) has released an update.

Suxin Joyful Life Services Co., Ltd. has renewed its continuing connected transactions, entering into new agreements with Gaoxin Water and SND Company for water supply, property management, and services procurement starting January 2025. These agreements align the transaction terms across the group until the end of 2027 and are subject to specific reporting and approval requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. This strategic move aims to ensure seamless operations and compliance with regulatory standards.

