Sutton Harbour Group Adjusts Loan Repayment Strategy

November 01, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Sutton Harbour Holdings (GB:SUH) has released an update.

Sutton Harbour Group has announced a strategic amendment to its bank loan repayment schedule following the disposal of a property, using £0.683m of net proceeds to reduce its debt. The company is actively marketing other properties to further pay down its loan, with significant payments scheduled through early 2025. Additionally, the sale process for King Point Marina is advancing well amid growing interest.

