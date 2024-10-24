Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Boosts Share Distribution

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) has released an update.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. has announced a significant increase in its monthly Class A share distribution due to strong performance and a positive sector outlook. The company’s shares have delivered impressive returns, outperforming major indices since its inception. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio focused on renewable energy and infrastructure, driving its robust financial results.

