Sustainable Innovation & Health Fund Announces Q4 Distributions

Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund (TSE:SIH.UN) has released an update.

Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund has announced its fourth-quarter 2024 distribution schedule with a consistent payout of $0.03333 per trust unit. The fund also offers a distribution reinvestment plan, allowing unitholders to reinvest their distributions commission-free and benefit from compound growth.

