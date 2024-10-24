News & Insights

Sustainable Innovation & Health Fund Announces Q4 Distributions

October 24, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund (TSE:SIH.UN) has released an update.

Sustainable Innovation & Health Dividend Fund has announced its fourth-quarter 2024 distribution schedule with a consistent payout of $0.03333 per trust unit. The fund also offers a distribution reinvestment plan, allowing unitholders to reinvest their distributions commission-free and benefit from compound growth.

