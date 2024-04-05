The Impact of ESG on Proxy Season and Proxy Voting

Some well-known companies have been leading the way for years, using proxy statements to highlight their ESG policies and how their principles align with business objectives. Among Fortune 50 companies, according to an analysis published by the Harvard Law School Forum for Corporate Governance, most already include information about a variety of ESG factors in their proxy statements, and the rate rises above 90% of companies for some topics.

Fortunately, support is available to help companies find the best way forward. Over the last decade, Nasdaq has developed a comprehensive suite of ESG solutions to help client companies achieve their objectives. The ESG Advisory Program leverages Nasdaq’s extensive in-house expertise, bringing together data, insights and a team of analysts to help clients prioritize and guide their ESG efforts.

While many solutions need to be tailored to the specific needs of a company, there are three general principles that should guide ESG disclosures in proxy statements, as recommended by the Harvard Law School Forum for Corporate Governance.

First, companies should identify a peer group of comparable companies and evaluate ESG trends and standards among them.

However, this principle needs to be interpreted for different situations. For example, Facebook’s peer group includes not only the most obvious names, such as Alphabet and Amazon, but also companies that might not normally be considered similar, such as Disney, Verizon, Comcast and Uber. A diverse peer group makes sense for Facebook because its multifaceted business model touches a variety of sectors. Apple defines a primary peer group of mostly tech companies and a secondary peer group that includes Nike and Coca-Cola, among others.

Second, one may look to relevant industry practices to evaluate whether the company can work to incorporate ESG disclosures into their proxy statements consistent with their peers.

If a different approach is chosen, the reason behind the decision should be explained. This can be an opportunity to highlight positive differences. For example, while many companies assign board oversight of ESG policies to traditional committees that already have other roles, Coca-Cola has a dedicated ESG and Public Policy Committee to focus on the relevant issues. The committee is highlighted in the proxy statement and its responsibilities are described.

Third, a company should make sure that all reported ESG metrics and data are accurate.

Establishing a clearly defined oversight role for the board on ESG matters may help with accountability, but reporting is a specialized area that may require outside expertise and support, not only for external stakeholders but for internal processes as well. For example, Nasdaq OneReport simplifies the process of ESG data capture, engagement, oversight and disclosure. In addition, Metrio, a leading provider of end-to-end ESG analytics and reporting services, was recently acquired by Nasdaq to improve support for client companies.

Many companies adopt established reporting frameworks, such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards or Global Reporting Initiative Standards, which provide guidance and offer industry-specific metrics and comparability. Global medical device company Medtronic adopted SASB standards in 2015 because the focus on financially material ESG metrics could inform the internal decision-making process and help them communicate relevant data to external stakeholders.

“It’s about understanding the risks identified and who owns them, so we can start having conversations with the right stakeholders,” explained Ginny Cassidy, director of the company’s enterprise sustainability program.

What to do and not to do when including ESG in Proxy Statements Studying other companies can be instructive, but if the wide variety of practices makes it difficult to identify clear principles, another good place to start is with a simple list of do’s and don’ts, as suggested by international law firm Perkins Coie. On the positive side, a company should do the following: Explicitly define ESG priorities

Make sure ESG metrics are material and appropriate for a proxy statement

Compare the draft proxy statement with peer-group companies that are considered ESG leaders

Identify reporting standards or frameworks that are being used for the statement But even if these four things are done well, companies also need to make sure that they avoid basic missteps or unforced errors. Reiterating the complete corporate responsibility report or ESG report would be a mistake because these documents often contain information that is not material for investors. Including metrics that have not been thoroughly validated would be an error, as any inaccurate information could raise questions about credibility. Finally, another misstep would be to make grand promises but fail to follow through and deliver. After all, ESG investors generally want information about measurable and actionable programs.