Surrozen (SRZN) Price Target Increased by 10.11% to 43.52

The average one-year price target for Surrozen (NasdaqCM:SRZN) has been revised to $43.52 / share. This is an increase of 10.11% from the prior estimate of $39.52 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.39% from the latest reported closing price of $30.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surrozen. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRZN is 0.31%, an increase of 52.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.10% to 7,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 721K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 84.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRZN by 1,035.54% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 633K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StemPoint Capital holds 620K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing a decrease of 15.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRZN by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 470K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 70.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRZN by 534.66% over the last quarter.

Spruce Street Capital holds 432K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.