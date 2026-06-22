This Surprising Cybersecurity Threat Could Unlock Huge Upside

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) could be one of the biggest winners from the invisible artificial intelligence cybersecurity war. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) remains a powerful competitor, but Palo Alto's broader platform strategy, cheaper valuation, and enterprise consolidation opportunity may give investors a more compelling risk-reward setup today.

Stock prices used were the market prices of June 11, 2026. The video was published on June 21, 2026.

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.