SurModics Inc. Faces Legal Hurdles: Shareholder Lawsuits Threaten Merger and Financial Stability

November 21, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

SurModics Inc (SRDX) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

SurModics Inc. faces a significant risk from ongoing litigation initiated by shareholders alleging misleading proxy statements related to a merger approval. These legal actions, filed in New York State court, could potentially lead to delays or prevention of the merger’s completion, or result in financial liabilities due to damages or legal fees. Such legal challenges may divert management’s attention and resources, impacting the company’s operations and financial health. The uncertainty surrounding the lawsuit outcomes underscores a critical risk factor for SurModics Inc.’s business continuity and strategic initiatives.

