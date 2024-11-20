Surgery Partners price target lowered to $35 from $49 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Surgery Partners (SGRY) to $35 from $49 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model after the company’s Q3 earnings miss earlier this month, though it remains confident in the management’s development strategy with sufficient liquidity and cash flow to fund future growth for Surgery Partners, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SGRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.