Surgery Partners price target lowered to $35 from $49 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Surgery Partners (SGRY) to $35 from $49 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model after the company’s Q3 earnings miss earlier this month, though it remains confident in the management’s development strategy with sufficient liquidity and cash flow to fund future growth for Surgery Partners, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
