SurgePays expands merchant capabilities with LANDI Global partnership

December 03, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

SurgePays (SURG) announced an integration with LANDI Global, including the LANDI M20 handheld devices. This collaboration between SurgePays and LANDI Global aims to integrate advanced technology into SurgePays’ enhanced portal leveraging the ClearLine Application. Through this partnership, SurgePays merchants can now expand the power of LANDI Global’s devices to manage solutions such as top-ups, bill payments and more.

