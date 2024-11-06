Surge Energy Reveals Strong Q3 Financial Results

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) has released an update.

Surge Energy Inc. has announced its third-quarter financial results, showcasing a strategic improvement in its debt structure by securing a $175 million senior unsecured note financing. The company has strengthened its financial position, now boasting a $250 million undrawn revolving credit facility, ensuring robust support for its future operations.

