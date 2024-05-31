News & Insights

Surge Copper Kickstarts Berg Project with $3.9M Raise

May 31, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

Surge Copper Corp (TSE:SURG) has released an update.

Surge Copper Corp has successfully completed a $3.9 million strategic investment and has launched a metallurgical test program for its Berg Project, marking a crucial step towards the pre-feasibility study. The test, conducted by ALS Metallurgy Kamloops, will refine flow sheet design parameters over a six-month period using samples from recent drill cores. With this funding and test work underway, Surge Copper is set to advance the development of the Berg Project.

