Surge Copper Kickstarts Berg Project with $3.9M Raise

Surge Copper Corp has successfully completed a $3.9 million strategic investment and has launched a metallurgical test program for its Berg Project, marking a crucial step towards the pre-feasibility study. The test, conducted by ALS Metallurgy Kamloops, will refine flow sheet design parameters over a six-month period using samples from recent drill cores. With this funding and test work underway, Surge Copper is set to advance the development of the Berg Project.

