Surface Transforms Sees Shift in Voting Rights Structure

December 04, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Surface Transforms (GB:SCE) has released an update.

Surface Transforms PLC has seen a reduction in voting rights from 5.57% to 4.95% by First Equity Limited as the investment manager for Armstrong Investments Limited, following a recent transaction. This change reflects a shift in the company’s shareholder structure, which could influence market perceptions and investor strategies.

