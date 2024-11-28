News & Insights

Surefire Resources Outlines Strategic Plans and Mineral Assets

November 28, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL, trading on the ASX and FSE, showcased its strategic plans and mineral assets, including vanadium, gold, copper, and premium iron ore, during its Annual General Meeting. With insights from qualified experts, the company reiterated the stability of its mineral resource estimates, emphasizing continued confidence in its exploration results. Investors are advised to consider the inherent risks and potential rewards in Surefire’s ambitious resource development ventures.

