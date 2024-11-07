News & Insights

Surefire Resources Begins Drilling at Yidby Gold Project

November 07, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Surefire Resources NL (AU:SRN) has released an update.

Surefire Resources NL has commenced a promising drilling program at its Yidby Gold project in Western Australia, targeting significant gold mineralisation across a 3km strike length. The exploration includes 12 reverse circulation drill holes aimed at new targets, enhancing the company’s understanding of the gold system. Following this, the company plans to explore the Phat Boy copper prospect, focusing on a potential volcanogenic hosted massive sulphides model.

