Surefire Resources Begins Drilling at Yidby Gold Project

Surefire Resources NL has commenced a promising drilling program at its Yidby Gold project in Western Australia, targeting significant gold mineralisation across a 3km strike length. The exploration includes 12 reverse circulation drill holes aimed at new targets, enhancing the company’s understanding of the gold system. Following this, the company plans to explore the Phat Boy copper prospect, focusing on a potential volcanogenic hosted massive sulphides model.

