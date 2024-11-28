News & Insights

Stocks

Supreme PLC Eyes Potential Typhoo Tea Acquisition

November 28, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Supreme PLC (GB:SUP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Supreme PLC is in advanced discussions to potentially acquire Typhoo Tea, which has recently entered administration. The acquisition would be financed through Supreme’s existing bank facilities, although no final terms have been agreed yet. Supreme’s expansion efforts align with its strategy to broaden its portfolio of consumer goods.

For further insights into GB:SUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.