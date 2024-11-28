Supreme PLC Eyes Potential Typhoo Tea Acquisition

Supreme PLC (GB:SUP) has released an update.

Supreme PLC is in advanced discussions to potentially acquire Typhoo Tea, which has recently entered administration. The acquisition would be financed through Supreme’s existing bank facilities, although no final terms have been agreed yet. Supreme’s expansion efforts align with its strategy to broaden its portfolio of consumer goods.

