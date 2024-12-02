Supermicro rises as special committee finds no misconduct

Shares of Supermicro (SMCI) jumped on Monday after the company announced that a board special committee’s review was completed and no evidence of fraud or misconduct on the part of its management was found.

Supermicro’s stock was under pressure back in late October after Ernst & Young resigned as the company’s auditor, stating that it was “resigning due to information that has recently come to our attention which has led us to no longer be able to rely on management’s and the Audit Committee’s representations and to be unwilling to be associated with the financial statements prepared by management.”

NO MISCONDUCT FOUND: Supermicro announced that the independent special committee formed by the company’s board of directors has completed its review. As announced on August 30, the board of directors formed this committee in response to information that was brought to the attention of its audit committee. Among its findings, the independent special committee determined that the resignation of the company’s former registered public accounting firm, Ernst & Young LLP and the conclusions EY stated in its resignation letter were not supported by the facts examined in the review, the special committee’s interim findings reported to EY on October 2, or the special committee’s final findings.

As a result of these findings, the Special Committee recommended that the company a number of measures to strengthen the company’s governance and support the dynamic growth of the business operations: including transition to a new Chief Financial Officer; Appoint a Chief Accounting Officer; Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer; Appoint a General Counsel and Expand the Legal Department; and others. The board has adopted all of the Special Committee’s recommendations.

To address the Special Committee’s recommendations, the board has instructed management to add additional experienced, senior talent commensurate with the company’s size and complexity today and to prepare for its future growth. Specifically, the board’s action in adopting all of the Special Committee’s recommendations includes the following updates and planned measures: The company has begun a process to search for a new Chief Financial Officer. David Weigand will continue to serve as the company’s CFO until the Board has named his successor. Additionally, the company is accelerating its search for a Chief Compliance Officer and for a General Counsel. Kenneth Cheung has been appointed Chief Accounting Officer.

BACKGROUND: Shares of Supermicro plunged on October 30 after Ernst & Young resigned as the company’s auditor. This comes after the auditor raised concerns about “several matters” in late July. In its resignation letter, EY stated, that “we are resigning due to information that has recently come to our attention which has led us to no longer be able to rely on management’s and the Audit Committee’s representations and to be unwilling to be associated with the financial statements prepared by management.”

Needham said at the time that it believed EY’s resignation not only raised “considerable questions” about the validity of Supermicro’s current and past financial statements but it also raised significant questions about Supermicro’s corporate governance and management’s commitment to integrity and ethical values.

The stock recovered some of those losses last month when the AI server maker announced it had hired a replacement independent auditor and was seeking a filing extension to avoid Nasdaq delisting. Commenting on the news, Northland said at the time that a new auditor was a “decent first step” to restoring investor confidence.

PRICE ACTION: In Monday morning trading, shares of Supermicro have jumped almost 20% to $39.06.

