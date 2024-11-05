Supermicro: Prepaid in full, terminates obligations under term loan agreement

In a regulatory filing, Supermicro (SMCI) said that on November 1, the company prepaid in full and terminated its obligations under the Term Loan Credit Agreement, dated as of July 19, 2024, by and among the company, the lenders party, and Bank of America, N.A., as the administrative agent, as amended or otherwise modified.

