Supermicro discloses Nasdaq compliance listing letter

The company states: “As previously announced, Super Micro submitted a compliance plan to Nasdaq on November 18, 2024 with respect to supporting its request for an extension of time to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements. In the compliance plan, the Company indicated that it believes it will be able to file both its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, and become current with its periodic filings within the discretionary period available to the Nasdaq staff to grant. Consistent with prior announcements, and in accordance with Nasdaq marketplace rules, the Company today announced that the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq listing rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Letter was sent as a result of the Company’s delay in filing its Q1 2025 Form 10-Q and its continued delay in filing its 2024 Form 10-K. The 2024 Form 10-K was due on August 29, 2024 and the Q1 2025 Form 10-Q was due on November 12, 2024. The Company filed Form 12b-25s regarding the 2024 Form 10-K and the Q1 2025 Form 10-Q on August 30, 2024 and November 13, 2024, respectively.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.