Supermicro CEO says ‘here to support xAI’s massive’ Colossus expansion

Charles Liang, CEO of Supermicro (SMCI), tweeted: “Supermicro is here to support xAI’s massive 10-fold expansion of the Colossus supercomputer in Memphis with over 1 million GPUs by establishing local operations/production, validation, service and support. With our optimized datacenter building blocks (DCBBS) and ambient temperature direct liquid cooling (DLC), Supermicro green computing provides the best AI performance propelling the future of AI alongside @NVIDIA (NVDA) while reducing datacenter power, space, water and cost. Stay tuned for more datacenter-scale innovations!”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SMCI:
- Super Micro options imply 6.2% move in share price post-earnings
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
- Notable open interest changes for December 4th
- 3 Key Reasons to Steer Clear of Dell After Its Earnings Pullback
- With Fraud Allegations Cleared, Is Super Micro Computer Stock (SMCI) a Buy?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.