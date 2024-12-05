News & Insights

Supermicro CEO says ‘here to support xAI’s massive’ Colossus expansion

December 05, 2024 — 02:55 pm EST

Charles Liang, CEO of Supermicro (SMCI), tweeted: “Supermicro is here to support xAI’s massive 10-fold expansion of the Colossus supercomputer in Memphis with over 1 million GPUs by establishing local operations/production, validation, service and support. With our optimized datacenter building blocks (DCBBS) and ambient temperature direct liquid cooling (DLC), Supermicro green computing provides the best AI performance propelling the future of AI alongside @NVIDIA (NVDA) while reducing datacenter power, space, water and cost. Stay tuned for more datacenter-scale innovations!”

