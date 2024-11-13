News & Insights

Stocks

Superloop Surpasses 637,000 Customers with Strategic Wins

November 13, 2024 — 09:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Superloop Limited has made a significant leap in the telecommunications market, expanding its customer base by 182,000 to surpass 637,000 customers, thanks to a successful migration of Origin Energy’s broadband users. This growth has boosted Superloop’s nbn market share to 5.9%, with notable contract wins in the Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments, including a $4-5 million deal with Leaptel. The company has reaffirmed its FY25 earnings guidance, highlighting its strong start to the fiscal year and continued momentum in customer acquisition.

For further insights into AU:SLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.