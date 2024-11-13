Superloop Surpasses 637,000 Customers with Strategic Wins

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Superloop Limited has made a significant leap in the telecommunications market, expanding its customer base by 182,000 to surpass 637,000 customers, thanks to a successful migration of Origin Energy’s broadband users. This growth has boosted Superloop’s nbn market share to 5.9%, with notable contract wins in the Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments, including a $4-5 million deal with Leaptel. The company has reaffirmed its FY25 earnings guidance, highlighting its strong start to the fiscal year and continued momentum in customer acquisition.

For further insights into AU:SLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.