Superloop to Release Shares from Escrow

Superloop Ltd. (ASX:SLC) is set to release 15,613,979 ordinary shares from voluntary escrow on October 31, 2024. These shares were initially issued as part of the acquisition of VostroNet Holdings Pty Ltd in 2022. This move could influence Superloop’s stock activity on the ASX, attracting attention from investors eager to track its market performance.

