Superloop Director Paul Tyler Boosts Shareholding

October 21, 2024 — 01:47 am EDT

Superloop Ltd. (AU:SLC) has released an update.

Superloop Limited’s director, Paul Tyler, has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 242,167 fully paid ordinary shares through the exercise of share options. This acquisition was executed using a cashless method, with the shares valued at approximately $484,334 based on current market prices. The change reflects Tyler’s growing stake in Superloop, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

