Superior Resources Upholds Strong Corporate Governance

October 31, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited is dedicated to maintaining high standards of corporate governance, adhering to the ASX’s Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The company recognizes the importance of ethical behavior and accountability, ensuring that its governance practices promote integrity and responsible decision-making. While aligning with ASX guidelines, Superior Resources adapts these practices to suit its business complexity and size.

