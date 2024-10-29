Superior Resources Limited Advances Exploration Projects

Superior Resources Limited (AU:SPQ) has released an update.

Superior Resources Limited, a Brisbane-based mineral explorer, has completed a robust Scoping Study for its Steam Engine Gold Project, leading to the commencement of a Feasibility Study. The company also identified new gold mineralization zones and began a Phase 2 drilling program. Additionally, its Bottletree Copper Prospect received a $300,000 grant for drilling, highlighting potential significant copper-gold deposits.

