Superior Plus (SPB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Superior Plus Corp (TSX: SPB.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.28, changing hands as high as $7.42 per share. Superior Plus Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPB's low point in its 52 week range is $6.06 per share, with $8.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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