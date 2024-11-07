News & Insights

Stocks

Superior Industries Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 11:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Superior Industries International, Inc. ( (SUP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Superior Industries International, Inc. presented to its investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc. is a leading global supplier of aluminum wheels, serving both original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket with innovative products from its headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. Recently, Superior Industries reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting a successful debt refinancing amidst a challenging production environment. The company experienced a slight decline in net sales to $322 million compared to the previous year’s $323 million, but managed to expand its gross profit to $29 million from $25 million. Despite a net loss of $25 million for the quarter, this was a significant improvement from the $86 million loss in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $41 million, representing a 24% margin. The company’s refinancing efforts have strengthened its balance sheet, with total debt reduced to $521 million from $630 million the previous year. Looking ahead, Superior Industries has adjusted its full-year outlook due to softer production volumes among key customers, but remains focused on leveraging its differentiated product portfolio and low-cost production footprint to generate long-term value.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.