SuperCom (SPCB) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for SuperCom (NasdaqCM:SPCB) has been revised to $15.30 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.16% from the latest reported closing price of $11.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in SuperCom. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCB is 0.02%, an increase of 38.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.28% to 419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stifel Financial holds 130K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares , representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCB by 77.00% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 119K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCB by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Apis Capital Advisors holds 99K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCB by 37.55% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 16K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

LPL Financial holds 15K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 30.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCB by 21.86% over the last quarter.

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