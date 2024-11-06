Super Retail Group Director Increases Shareholding

Super Retail Group Limited (AU:SUL) has released an update.

Super Retail Group Limited’s director, Anthony Heraghty, has converted 63,528 vested performance rights into the same number of ordinary shares, thereby increasing his direct shareholding to 228,371 ordinary shares. This change highlights active management of stock-based compensation in the company, potentially affecting investor perceptions.

