Super Micro Jumped More Than 10%. Is the AI Server Maker Finally Turning a Corner?

Key Points

Super Micro stock climbed more than 10% in a single session.

Revenue more than doubled year over year last quarter, and gross margin bounced back from a steep drop.

A heavier debt load and an open export-control investigation keep the stock risky.

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Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) climbed more than 10% on Thursday, closing at about $31 after starting the day near $28. There was no major company news behind the move -- no earnings, no new contract -- just a sharp bounce in a stock that has been swinging hard with the rest of the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware group. Even after the jump, however, the stock is down about 31% over the past year and even further from its 52-week high.

So, what gives?

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Super Micro has never struggled to sell servers. What it has struggled to do is convince investors that the growth is worth the thin margins and the baggage that comes with it. That said, the underlying business has demonstrated notable improvements.

Demand isn't the issue

In its fiscal third quarter of 2026 (the period ended March 31, 2026), Super Micro's revenue more than doubled from a year earlier to $10.2 billion, driven by AI servers built around chips from Nvidia.

And this surging build-out goes beyond Super Micro Computer. Rivals Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have both reported booming AI server demand in recent weeks.

The clearest sign that demand is outrunning what the company can fund came this month. Super Micro said it had taken in about $39 billion of AI server orders in recent weeks from more than 20 customers, and to buy the components to fill them, it lined up $7 billion in new equity and equity-linked financing.

But here's what's particularly encouraging. After dropping to 6.3% in the prior quarter, its gross margin recovered to 9.9% -- still thin, but a real bounce off the bottom. Management said the rebound came from selling more complete, ready-to-run systems rather than bare servers, along with lower costs and charges related to tariffs, shipping, and inventory.

"We are a fast-growing company. We can grow much faster, but we also care about margins," CEO Charles Liang said on the company's fiscal third-quarterearnings call when asked how its order backlog would feed into growth.

What has to hold from here

The stock trades at about 16 times earnings -- hardly demanding for a company growing revenue at a triple-digit rate.

But there's good reason for the stock's low valuation multiple.

The balance sheet is one of them. To fund its growth, the company has leaned on debt and, more recently, dilution. Total bank debt and convertible notes reached $8.8 billion at the end of the quarter, nearly double where they were six months earlier, and the $7 billion financing adds fresh shares to the count.

Then there's the question hanging over the numbers themselves.

Super Micro's board is still conducting an independent review of certain transactions tied to export-control issues, and the company has cautioned that its latest results were preliminary and unaudited, and could change once that review is complete. It comes after the 2024 accounting crisis that cost the company its auditor and nearly its Nasdaq listing -- a history that helps explain why Super Micro Computer investors remain wary even when the business looks healthy.

So, what would it take for the stock's rebound to stick?

Most of all, that 9.9% gross margin must hold and build rather than slip back toward the single-digit lows of recent quarters. And a clean resolution to the export-control review would help. Finally, investors should look to see if the company's $39 billion in orders can convert into profitable revenue without debt and dilution expanding too much.

The real test will land when Super Micro reports its fiscal fourth quarter -- likely in August.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.