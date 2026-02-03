Markets
Super Micro Computer Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

February 03, 2026 — 05:01 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $400.564 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $320.596 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Super Micro Computer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486.478 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 123.4% to $12.682 billion from $5.677 billion last year.

Super Micro Computer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $400.564 Mln. vs. $320.596 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $12.682 Bln vs. $5.677 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
