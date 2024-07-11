Super Micro Computer Analysis: Down 27% Is SMCI Still a Top AI Buy?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) has largely been trading sideways since its big drop began in March. Having hit an all-time high $1,229 per share, it really tumbled hard after full-year earnings suggested a slowdown was coming. Since then, the stock remains 3.5% below where it stood three months ago.

Although Super Micro Computer stock has rallied over the past month, rising 15% to $895 per share, shares of the premier provider of AI-optimized computers, servers, networks, storage solutions and data center workstations remains depressed.

We’re fast approaching the fourth consecutive month of not gaining any traction, so it is right for investors to ask whether SMCI stock is still a buy?

What Have You Done For Me Lately?

Super Micro Computer was the victim of bloated expectations. The semiconductor equipment maker caused the market to worry its business was slowing. Typically Super Micro provides a peek into its results when it announces its earnings release date. Last quarter it didn’t do that.

The Motley Fool’s Rich Smith reported that analysts at Wells Fargo said that ought to be “considered a negative, important AI data point.” “Super Micro Computer stock plunged 17% on the warning.

It turned out to be much ado about nothing. Revenue tripled year-over-year to $3.8 billion and profits experienced a fourfold increase to $6.65 per share. Wall Street, though, was expecting $3.95 billion in sales.

Despite raising its forecast for full-year revenue to range between $14.7 billion and $15.1 billion, well ahead of the $14.6 billion estimates, Super Micro Computer’s stock has failed to recover.

Yet the market for AI shows no sign of letting up. Especially for SMCI’s data center target customer, which is on the cusp of a building boom, artificial intelligence remains in high demand.

A Market Eruption in the Works

The data center industry is about to explode. Construction of data centers is underway all across the country to meet the needs of hyperscalers as businesses move data to the cloud and AI’s complex computing power exceeds current capacity.

Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) Google is building ​​a $600 million data center in a former semiconductor manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is building a new $800 million campus in Montgomery, Alabama. Google, Meta, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are building new data centers in the Midwest.

Super Micro Computer is perfectly positioned to capture a large swath of the hardware these facilities will need. Sales of GPU servers, high performance computing, and rack-scale solutions were the primary drivers of its first quarter results.

As new facilities come online, they will continue turning to Super Micro Computer for their needs.

Valuation and Super Micro Computer Stock

The real issue holding back Super Micro Computer stock seems to be its valuation. Despite the decline in its share price, SMCI stock is still up 215% this year.

Although Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has risen at a steadier pace than Super Micro in 2024, the semiconductor equipment manufacturer is still outrunning the AI chipmaker. Nvidia stock is up only 165% this year.

Many believe that Super Micro is trading at a rich premium of 50 times earnings. While elevated, it is not overly so. Nvidia stock goes for nearly 75 times trailing earnings and far exceeds Super Micro Computer stock valuation across the board.

The equipment maker trades at 26 times next year’s earnings estimates and 4x sales. The face of the AI industry, on the other hand, goes for 36x and 40x, respectively.

SMCI is trading for just a fraction of its long-term projected earnings growth rate whereas NVDA goes for 1.7x. Super Micro Computer’s earnings are also expected to greatly exceed Nvidia’s over the next five years, 62% growth to 46%.

No matter how you look at it, Super Micro Computer stock is undervalued, on a relative basis and on a comparative one. It is clear SMCI is still a top AI stock to buy.

