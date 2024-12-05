Sunway International Unveils Cash Offer Details

Sunway International Holdings Limited (HK:0058) has released an update.

Sunway International Holdings Limited has announced the dispatch of a composite document concerning a mandatory unconditional cash offer by Wealthy Port Holdings Limited, facilitated by Kingston Securities. This offer aims to acquire all issued shares and outstanding convertible notes of Sunway International, excluding those already owned by the Offeror. The document, detailing the offer’s terms and providing guidance for shareholders and noteholders, was made available on December 6, 2024.

