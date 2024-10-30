Sunstone Metals Unveils Promising Resource Estimates

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited announced a maiden Mineral Resource estimate of 1.2Moz AuEq for its El Palmar project in Ecuador, highlighting a substantial exploration target of 15-45 Moz AuEq. The company also raised $6.5 million through share placements, bolstering its financial position to advance its projects, including the promising Limon epithermal gold-silver system. Additionally, Malcolm Norris has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board.

For further insights into AU:STM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.