Sunstone Metals Unveils Promising Resource Estimates

October 30, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited announced a maiden Mineral Resource estimate of 1.2Moz AuEq for its El Palmar project in Ecuador, highlighting a substantial exploration target of 15-45 Moz AuEq. The company also raised $6.5 million through share placements, bolstering its financial position to advance its projects, including the promising Limon epithermal gold-silver system. Additionally, Malcolm Norris has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board.

