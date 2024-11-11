Sunstone Metals Unveils Major Discovery at Bramaderos

Sunstone Metals Limited (AU:STM) has released an update.

Sunstone Metals Limited has announced a significant gold-copper porphyry discovery at its Bramaderos Project in southern Ecuador, expanding the mineralized area to 2km x 1.8km. This new find, the Copete discovery, enhances the potential for a large open pit operation and adds to the project’s appeal to potential partners for further exploration and resource growth. The discovery underscores Bramaderos as a promising multi-decade mining opportunity, further boosting its value.

