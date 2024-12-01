News & Insights

Stocks

Sunshine Oilsands Extends Share Issuance Deadline

December 01, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sunshine Oilsands (HK:2012) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. has extended the closing date for the issuance of new shares to settle outstanding debt, pushing the deadline to December 31, 2024. This extension allows more time to receive feedback from Canadian regulatory authorities on the transaction details. The company assures that all other terms of the settlement remain unchanged.

For further insights into HK:2012 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUNYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.