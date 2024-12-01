Sunshine Oilsands Extends Share Issuance Deadline

Sunshine Oilsands (HK:2012) has released an update.

Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. has extended the closing date for the issuance of new shares to settle outstanding debt, pushing the deadline to December 31, 2024. This extension allows more time to receive feedback from Canadian regulatory authorities on the transaction details. The company assures that all other terms of the settlement remain unchanged.

